Leave the keys at home and celebrate New Year’s Eve safely

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tonight, we say goodbye to 2016 and usher in the New Year.

If you’re heading to the bars to celebrate, make sure you have a plan to get home safely. Columbus Police say extra officers will be out looking for impaired drivers, so if you’re drinking, leave the keys at home.

Luckily, COTA will operate with extended hours this New Year’s Eve.

The CBUS will run every 15 minutes from the Brewery District to the Short North from 9am to 3am. CBUS is free to ride.

The Night Owl line will run every 30 minutes on High Street, with stops in Clintonville, Ohio State, the Short North, Park Street, the Arena District and Downtown. Service starts at 7pm and goes until 3am. It’s only $2 per trip to ride the Night Owl, or you can purchase a DayPass for unlimited rides for only $4.50. DayPasses activated today will be accepted between midnight and 3am on Jan. 1.

On New Year’s Day, COTA will operate on a Sunday service schedule. You can check the full schedule here.

If you’re thinking about using Uber to get around, make sure you check the app for the best time to ride. The ride sharing service says fares will be the highest between midnight and 3am. Before you request your ride, you can see an estimate of the total cost of your ride, so you can avoid the surprise of surge pricing.