Man threatens construction workers with gun during dog poop dispute

SEMINOLE, FL (WFLA) – A Florida man was charged with four counts of aggravated assault after deputies say he threatened construction workers with a laser-equipped handgun during a dispute about dog feces.

Pinellas deputies are accusing Nicholas Belmonte of aiming a gun with a laser sight at a group of construction workers, thr eatening to shoot them in the head.

It began Thursday morning as his wife, Dorothy Belmonte, took their boxer Bruno, for a walk, and the dog did what dogs do… he pooped in the woods.

“Everybody walks their dogs up there. And he did a little poop by a tree. In the bushes. And I didn’t pick it up, ya know nobody does up there” said Belmonte.

A group of men working for Traffic Control Devices noticed and took issue.

“One of them hollered at me. And said, pick that poop up! Well, it was kind of rude” said Belmonte.

The situation spiraled out of control. One of the workers took a picture of the poop, while yelling at Dorothy, that she is violating the law.

“Where are your poop bags anyway? “ she said one of the workers yelled. “I said, I keep em right here” as she motioned to a fanny pack around her waist. “And then I told him, in the neighborhood, I always pick up” she said.

At home, Dorothy told her 79-year-old husband, Nicholas Belmonte, what happened.

Despite her pleas, he drove back to the scene. With a laser-sighted 32 millimeter hand gun, deputies say he aimed at the worker’s heads.

“Apparently he showed him his gun. Which is not a nice thing to do. But he got worked up, he’s old, he’s sick” said Belmonte.

Pointing that gun got Nicholas busted. “He’s a good man. He stays at home. Tends his own business most of the time. He’s on oxygen,” said Belmonte.

A day later, Dorothy Belmonte is sorry about what happened.

“They were messing with me, that’s all. And I didn’t realize it” she said.

She said before her husband pulled the gun, she asked the worker’s supervisor for an apology, but didn’t get it. The workers claimed, she was lying about what happened.

She admits, her husband got over excited.

Nicholas Belmonte bonded out of jail early Thursday night, after being arrested on the felony charges of aggravated assault. His bond is $20,000.

His wife said he was a concealed weapons permit.