No. 1 Alabama advances to national championship game

Alabama fans watch play against Washington during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Skip Martin)
Alabama fans watch play against Washington during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Skip Martin)

ATLANTA, GA (AP) — Alabama is heading back to the national championship game.

Bo Scarbrough and another stifling performance by Nick Saban’s defense made sure of that.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson’s interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarbrough’s 68-yard TD run in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal Saturday.

Scarbrough finished with 180 yards and two scores.

Alabama (14-0) moves on to Tampa for a shot at its second straight title and fifth in the last eight years under Saban. The Tide will face either Ohio State or Clemson — who were meeting later Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl — in the Jan. 9 championship game.

No. 4 Washington (12-2) will have to settle for a remarkable turnaround season after struggling much of the last two decades.

