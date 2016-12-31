No. 1 Alabama advances to national championship game

ATLANTA, GA (AP) — Alabama is heading back to the national championship game.

Bo Scarbrough and another stifling performance by Nick Saban’s defense made sure of that.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson’s interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarbrough’s 68-yard TD run in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal Saturday.

Scarbrough finished with 180 yards and two scores.

Alabama (14-0) moves on to Tampa for a shot at its second straight title and fifth in the last eight years under Saban. The Tide will face either Ohio State or Clemson — who were meeting later Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl — in the Jan. 9 championship game.

No. 4 Washington (12-2) will have to settle for a remarkable turnaround season after struggling much of the last two decades.

PHOTOS: Peach Bowl Highlights View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Washington head coach Chris Petersen walks the sidelines during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts after Alabama fumbled the ball against Washington during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama recovered the fumble.(AP Photo/John Bazemore) Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) and Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) work to recover a fumbled ball against Alabama during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Skip Martin) Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) is stopped by Alabama defensive back Anthony Averett (28) and linebacker Rashaan Evans (32) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) is stopped by Alabama defensive back Anthony Averett (28) and linebacker Rashaan Evans (32) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama linebacker Tim Williams (56) sacks Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs past Washington linebacker Keishawn Bierria (7) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough (9) looks back as he runs for a touchdown against Washington defensive back Kevin King (20) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis gets past Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey for a touchdown reception during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown with Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) against Washington after an interception during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) picks off a pass intended for Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Skip Martin)

PHOTOS: Peach Bowl Highlights x Thumbnails Gallery Washington head coach Chris Petersen walks the sidelines during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts after Alabama fumbled the ball against Washington during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama recovered the fumble.(AP Photo/John Bazemore) Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) and Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) work to recover a fumbled ball against Alabama during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Skip Martin) Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) is stopped by Alabama defensive back Anthony Averett (28) and linebacker Rashaan Evans (32) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) is stopped by Alabama defensive back Anthony Averett (28) and linebacker Rashaan Evans (32) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama linebacker Tim Williams (56) sacks Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs past Washington linebacker Keishawn Bierria (7) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough (9) looks back as he runs for a touchdown against Washington defensive back Kevin King (20) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis gets past Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey for a touchdown reception during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown with Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) against Washington after an interception during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) picks off a pass intended for Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Skip Martin) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Washington head coach Chris Petersen walks the sidelines during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts after Alabama fumbled the ball against Washington during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Alabama recovered the fumble.(AP Photo/John Bazemore) Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) and Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) work to recover a fumbled ball against Alabama during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Skip Martin) Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) is stopped by Alabama defensive back Anthony Averett (28) and linebacker Rashaan Evans (32) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Washington running back Myles Gaskin (9) is stopped by Alabama defensive back Anthony Averett (28) and linebacker Rashaan Evans (32) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama linebacker Tim Williams (56) sacks Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs past Washington linebacker Keishawn Bierria (7) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough (9) looks back as he runs for a touchdown against Washington defensive back Kevin King (20) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Washington wide receiver Dante Pettis gets past Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey for a touchdown reception during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown with Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey (26) against Washington after an interception during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama linebacker Ryan Anderson (22) picks off a pass intended for Washington running back Lavon Coleman (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Skip Martin)

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.