Observatory named for John Glenn proposed at Hocking Hills State Park

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation will begin saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. A public viewing for the first American to orbit Earth is scheduled to stretch at least eight hours starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus. The 95-year-old Glenn died last week. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LOGAN, Ohio (AP) — Backers are fundraising to build an observatory and astronomy park named for the late space hero John Glenn at a state park in his native Ohio.

Members of the nonprofit Friends of Hocking Hills State Park say they’ve secured half of the $1.6 million budget for the proposed project at the park about 45 miles southeast of Columbus. They say the lack of light pollution in the area allows clear views of the night sky.

The head of the nonprofit group’s board says in a statement that the park could offer research and education opportunities, help spark visitors’ interest in science and astronomy and honor Glenn’s legacy.

Glenn was the first American astronaut to orbit Earth and later became a U.S. senator. He died Dec. 8, at age 95.

