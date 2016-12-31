Thousands rally at Buckeye Bash

By Published:
buckeye-bash

PHOENIX, AZ (WCMH) — An estimated 6,000 people gathered together in Scottsdale for the Buckeye Bash, a big pep rally to fire up the fans for the Fiesta Bowl.

The Best Damn Band in the Land, the Buckeye Cheerleaders and Brutus were on hand to lead Buckeye Nation in cheers and chants. Plus, former Buckeye great Archie Griffin spoke to the crowd about how much it means to the team have the support of so many.

This is the 8th appearance in the Fiesta Bowl of the Buckeyes and each time, they have had a big crowd on hand for the game. Expect the same this time, as thousands of Buckeye fans have converged upon he greater Phoenix area from almost all 50 states.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s