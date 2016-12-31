William Christopher, known as Father Mulcahy on ‘MASH,’ dies at 84

PASADENA, CA (WCMH) — William Christopher, the actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the TV show M*A*S*H, died Saturday, his family told KABC.

Christopher was 84. He also had roles in Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., The Andy Griffith Show, Hogan’s Heroes, and others.

Christopher’s family told KABC that he died from non-lung small cell carcinoma at his home in Pasadena.

