Abducted Pennsylvania child okay; mother’s death investigation ongoing

SHARPSVILLE, PA (WKBN) – The baby girl who was abducted in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon is doing okay. Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of the girl’s mother and a suspect has been arrested.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for the Sharpsville Police Department just before 3pm Saturday. They then cancelled the alert at 3:40pm and said the child and suspect were located in Reading City, Pennsylvania and were with officials.

Police said around noon, eight-month-old Ariella Downs was abducted from 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville at the Georgetown South Apartments. Sharpsville police were called to the apartments at 12:13pm, where they found the body of Amanda Downs, 28, of Masury, Ohio.

In the Amber Alert, police said the child may be with 36-year-old Antonio Velazquez-Rupert. Reading City police then located Velazquez-Rupert and the child in Reading City.

Velazquez-Rupert has been charged with kidnapping, interference with custody of a child and one count of criminal homicide.

Police are calling the death of Amanda Downs an ongoing investigation until a coroner confirms the cause of death.