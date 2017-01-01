Former Athens County Sheriff will serve full sentence after appeal denied

ATHENS OH., (WCMH) — A former Athens County Sheriff will serve his seven year term in prison after his attempt to appeal conviction was denied.

Patrick Kelly was appealing a corruption conviction from 2015. Kelly was accused of pocketing cash by selling county vehicles to a salvage yard and spending public money on clothes and meals.

Charges include theft and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

An attorney for Kelly said there was insufficient evidence to convict him on several charges.

On December 30 the 4th District Court of Appeals denied the attempt to appeal.