Man who said roommate shot herself charged in her death

PELAHATCHIE, MISS. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Rankin County woman.

WLBT-TV (http://bit.ly/2hEhOO8 ) reports Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says officials received a call Saturday around 5:20 p.m. from a Pelahatchie home, near the Crossroads Community.

Bailey says the caller said a female at the residence had accidentally shot herself.

Authorities say first responders to the scene found 42-year-old Amy Renee Stewart with a shotgun wound to the chest.

Medical personnel performed CPR, but were unable to revive Stewart. She died at the scene.

Authorities say the victim’s roommate John Preston Finch had inconsistencies in his stories and was placed under arrest and charged with murder. He’s being held at Rankin County Jail.

It was not immediately known if Finch has an attorney.