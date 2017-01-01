Ohio starts new year with state minimum wage increase

associated-press-logo By Published:
money-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state minimum wage has increased by 5 cents to adjust for inflation.

Non-tipped workers must be paid an hourly wage of at least $8.15 beginning Sunday. Tipped workers are slated to receive a minimum of $4.08 an hour starting next year — a bump of 3 cents.

The rising minimum wage reflects an increase in the Consumer Price Index, which rose 0.7 percent during the past year. There was no increase in minimum wage made for 2016.

The new wage only applies to companies with annual gross receipts of more than $299,000 a year. Ohio’s minimum wage for employees at smaller companies along with 14- and 15-year-old workers is tied to the federal minimum wage set by Congress.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s