Olentangy Orange Marching Pioneers perform at Peach Bowl, bring home eight first place awards

ATLANTA GA., (WCMH) — The Marching Pioneers and OOHS Performing Arts Department went to Atlanta, GA to be a part of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game and came back with eight first place awards.

Students had the opportunity to perform in four individual competitions Jazz, Concert, Field Show, and Parade.

They came in first place in every segment, as well as received Grand Champion in each division (Jazz, Concert, Field Show, and Parade). The auxiliaries (Color Guard and Featured Twirler) earned best auxiliary in the field show and parade portions of the competition.