Olentangy Orange Marching Pioneers perform at Peach Bowl, bring home eight first place awards

nbc4-icon By Published:
olentangy-orange-trophies

ATLANTA GA., (WCMH) — The Marching Pioneers and OOHS Performing Arts Department went to Atlanta, GA to be a part of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game and came back with eight first place awards.

Students had the opportunity to perform in four individual competitions Jazz, Concert, Field Show, and Parade.

They came in first place in every segment, as well as received Grand Champion in each division (Jazz, Concert, Field Show, and Parade). The auxiliaries (Color Guard and Featured Twirler) earned best auxiliary in the field show and parade portions of the competition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s