One person injured in crash in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is in critical condition after a crash on the city’s southeast side.

It happened around 10:05pm in the area of State Route 104 near the Alum Creek Drive ramp.

Dispatchers with Columbus police say a car flipped over in the area. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

State Route 104 is closed in the area while police investigate.

