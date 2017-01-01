One person injured in crash in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person is in critical condition after a crash on the city’s southeast side.

It happened around 10:05pm in the area of State Route 104 near the Alum Creek Drive ramp.

Dispatchers with Columbus police say a car flipped over in the area. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

State Route 104 is closed in the area while police investigate.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.