Small planes collide mid-air in Texas, killing 3

McKINNEY, TX (AP/WCMH) — Three people have been killed after two small planes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas.

The tragic accident was caught on cellphone video.

“I couldn’t even speak. I couldn’t believe it,” said Rodney Livermore, who witnessed the crash. “We see the planes flying here all the time and you don’t expect to see them falling out of the sky.”

The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30pm near Aero Country Airport. The private airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.

“The trailing plane actually hit the tail end of the other plane and the tail broke off,” Livermore told KVTV. “That first plain came straight down and crashed onto Custer.”

The FAA says it was told by local fire department officials that three people died in the crash.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says “both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.”

Additional details were not immediately available about those killed in the collision.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.