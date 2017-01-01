Vandal changes Hollywood sign to read ‘HOLLYWeeD’

LOS ANGELES (AP/WCMH) — Los Angeles residents awoke New Year’s Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD.”

KABC-TV reports Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism. Officers say security footage shows only one person at the scene of the crime. Apparently, the vandal used tarps to cover up part of the O’s to make them look like the letter “e.”

Police have also notified the city’s Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

This isn’t the first time the sign has been vandalized in this fashion. An official with the Hollywood sign trust said that the last time it happened was 1976.