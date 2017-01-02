12-year-old in stable condition after accidental shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a 12-year-old boy is in stable condition after an accidental shooting on the city’s west side.

It happened around 6pm on the 680-block of Racine Avenue. Officers say they found the 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The boy told Columbus Police that he found a handgun in his grandfather’s bedroom and accidentally shot himself in the leg while he was holding the gun.

The boy was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).