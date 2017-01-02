2016 Weather recap, many records, and a lot more…

Columbus (WCMH) – It was quite a year here in Columbus with a dozen and a half records set. It ended up a warmer and drier than normal year too.
Records, records, and more records! Here is a list of all the records we set in 2016:
- Record High: (2/20) 68°
- Record High: (2/28) 65°
- Record High: (6/11) 95°
- Record High: (10/18) 83°
- Record High: (11/1) 80°
- Record High: (11/2) 79°
- Record High: (11/18) 75°
- Record High: (12/26) 69°
- Record Warm Low (1/31) 49°
- Record Warm Low (8/10) 49°
- Record Warm Low (8/11) 49°
- Record Warm Low (8/12) 49°
- Record Warm Low (8/13) 49°
- Record Warm Low (9/17) 70°
- Record Warm Low (10/18) 49°
- Record Low (5/16) 32°
- Latest Last Freeze (5/16) 32°
- Record Rainfall (6/23) 2.75″
- Record Rainfall (9/30) 1.39″
Here are the extremes for the year:
- Warmest temperature: (6/11) 95°
- Coldest temperature: (1/13, 2/14) 2°
- Warmest low (nightly) temp (8/12) 77°
- Coldest high (afternoon) temp (1/18) 13°
- Heaviest daily snowfall: (12/13) 3.2″
- Heaviest daily rainfall: (6/23) 2.75″
Here is a rundown of the month by month temperatures, rainfall, snowfall, and extremes:
|2016
|Temp
|(+/-)
|Rainfall
|(+/-)
|Snowfall
|Warmest
|Coldest
|Dec
|32.4
|-1.1
|3.09
|0.12
|5.4
|69
|4
|Nov
|47
|2.6
|1.02
|-2.18
|Trace
|80
|21
|Oct
|59.2
|4.2
|1.73
|-0.88
|83
|35
|Sep
|70.4
|3.6
|4.68
|1.84
|90
|49
|Aug
|77.6
|3.7
|5.82
|2.5
|94
|56
|Jul
|76.6
|1.4
|2.49
|-2.3
|94
|56
|Jun
|73.2
|1.7
|5.22
|1.21
|95
|48
|May
|60.3
|-2.2
|2.74
|-1.43
|88
|32
|Apr
|51.4
|-1.7
|2.31
|-1.09
|0.3
|81
|23
|Mar
|48.5
|6.6
|4.27
|1.25
|2.3
|75
|22
|Feb
|34.2
|1.4
|3.29
|1.04
|9.1
|68
|2
|Jan
|28.4
|-1.2
|1.12
|-1.61
|5.4
|60
|2
|Season
|1.58
|-1.53
|22.5
|95
|2
Few nerdy notes:
- we reached into the 60s every single month this year
- we never got below zero, or to positive 1
- we had single digit lows only in 3 months
- we never had a high temp in the single digits
- we had the exact same snowfall amount to in the first and last month of the year
- May 16th when we hit 32, it was the latest freeze on record in Columbus
If you ever have questions about climate data, 2016 weather, or any other type of weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com
-Dave