Amber Alert issued for Indiana children believed to be abducted by father

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Indiana are searching for two abducted children, 6-year-old Zek Rader and 10-year-old Avery Rader.

According to the Prince’s Lake Police Department, the two children were abducted by their biological father, John Rader, who does not have legal custody, just before 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Police said the children are believed to be in danger. One of the children does require medication.

⚠️#AmberAlert⚠️ Johnson Co. – 6 year old Avery Rader

Rader is described as a 40-year-old man with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5′ 7″ tall, weighing 150 lbs.

The father is thought to be driving a white 2007 Ford 500, license plate 727MIO. They may possibly heading to Texas.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has any information on the children or the suspect is asked to call 911.