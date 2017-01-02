Baby girl revived twice after fentanyl exposure

METHUEN, MA (WCMH) – A 10-month-old girl was revived twice after being exposed to the extremely potent drug fentanyl, according to police in Massachusetts.

Police in Methuen were sent to a home Saturday afternoon after to respond to a report of a child not breathing. WCVB reported the child had to be revived twice at Lawrence General hospital.

She has since been taken to another hospital where she is in stable condition.

Tests performed on the girl revealed her system contained fentanyl, the Boston Globe reported.

The state’s Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.

“It’s disconcerting and it’s heartbreaking to say the least,” said Methuen Police Lieutenant Michael Pappalardo. “It’s very difficult to deal with a young child who has become a victim.”

The case remains under investigation.