Blue Jackets fever heats up as team eyes record win streak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After such a disappointing season last year, the Columbus Blue Jackets are now the team to beat! They’re just three games away from breaking the NHL’s all-time winning streak record.

We caught up with a Johnstown family who waited more than 2 1/2 hours outside Nationwide Arena Monday to get autographs from the team.

“I have a stick that I’m trying to get signed by Nick Foligno and Bobrovsky,” said 11-year-old Patrick McConnell.

Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella said it’s longtime fans like the McConnells who he thanks for sticking by them.

“Lets start with the base. They have been fantastic through a lot of thin times with the organization,” said Tortorella.

So, what’s changed after a losing season last year? Tortorella said it’s how players are seeing the game.

“I think the biggest thing that has changed is just our mental approach, the standard of practice, what’s to be expected,” he said. “They’ve bought into that. The standard of conditioning they need to be in, they’ve bought into that.”

He said he doesn’t pay much attention to the streak number.

“I’ll tell ya, if we can just remain competitive, not just one year but if we become that competitive organization, this is going to be a tough building to play in. It’s really exciting.”

The Blue Jackets go for win number 16 on Tuesday. 17 wins will tie the record.