Children’s toy reviewer says she received package of weed instead of toys

VALATIE, NY (WTEN/WCMH) — Imagine expecting a package for work and instead receiving something that could land you in hot water.

Pamela Marks is a children’s toy and clothing reviewer in Valatie, New York. She was expecting a package from a California toy company late last week, but what she got instead was definitely not for children.

Police told NBC4’s sister station WTEN that when Marks opened the package, she found seven pounds of marijuana inside.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office seized the marijuana. How and why the marijuana was shipped to Marks remains under investigation.