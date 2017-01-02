Dashcam video shows man launching himself onto police cruiser

MENASHA, WI (WBAY) – A Wisconsin man was arrested at the stroke of midnight leading into the new year after police say he was drunk when he launched himself at a patrol car with two officers inside.

The incident happened in the area of Oak Street and Nicolet Boulevard in Menasha, Wisconsin.

The patrol car, at the time, was parked in the roadway. Police say the man charged at the patrol car causing significant damage to the windshield. Video on the Menasha Police Department’s Facebook page shows the entire incident.

Two officers were hurt while trying to take the suspect into custody. One of the officers was taken to the hospital but later released.

Menasha police say the man who charged at the patrol car was also taken to the hospital but eventually booked into the Winnebago County Jail on several charges. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.