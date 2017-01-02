Montgomery Inn Closes Dublin restaurant

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Montgomery Inn announced Monday that it will be closing its Dublin restaurant, effective today.

The Montgomery Inn restaurant located at 4565 West Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin is closed for business effective January 2, 2017.

The Cincinnati-based restaurant chain opened the location in 2009.

In a statement, the Gregory family expressed their appreciation for the restaurant’s loyal customers, “We want to thank the community of Dublin and the entire Columbus area for their loyalty and support. We have enjoyed serving you and we invite you to visit our other locations when traveling to the Cincinnati area.”

Montgomery Inn gift cards will continue to be honored at all Cincinnati area locations. They also may be redeemed online at the restaurant’s internet store, CincyFavorites.com. Or, if you prefer a refund, Montgomery Inn gift cards may be redeemed for cash at the Dublin restaurant only.

Refunds will be distributed Monday through Friday, between 9 am and 5 pm through the end of January. If you have any questions you can call the Dublin location at 614-791-7427 or the corporate office in Cincinnati at 513-791-1942.