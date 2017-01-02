OSU Safety Malik Hooker to declare for 2017 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio State University starting safety Malik Hooker announced Monday his intent to declare for the NFL Draft.

Hooker, a red-shirt sophomore is giving up his final two years of eligibility to declare for the draft.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Buckeye Nation,” Hooker said on Twitter. “It’s been a pleasure to be able to compete at the highest level with the best fans and band in the Nation! I can’t wait to build upon the legacy that is THE Ohio State University each and every Sunday on the gridiron. OH-IO!”

