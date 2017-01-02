Police currently searching for escaped prisoner near OSU campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police confirmed they are looking for a prisoner who escaped from OSU hospital early Monday morning.

The Ohio State Emergency Management twitter account sent out an alert just after 3:30 am.

Buckeye Alert Cbus: Escaped prisoner(arrested for theft)near campus -White male, 28, 155lbs. White tshirt, red jumpsuit. Call 9-1-1 if seen — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) January 2, 2017

Police have been told he was in custody in Ross County for theft.

He is described as a 25-year-old white man, wearing a white t-shirt and red jumpsuit.

If you see anyone matching this description, police ask that you call 911 immediately.

More information was not immediately available at this time.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.