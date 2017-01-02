Police find unattended U-Haul filled with ATMs

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — What started as a typical call about a parking violation ended in an unusual find.

Police in Washington, D.C. responded to a call about a U-Haul truck blocking a few parking garages. When officers arrived, they found the U-Haul unlocked and unattended with at least four ATMs and a safe visible.

Police told WJLA they confiscated the U-Haul and are in the process of examining the vehicle and the machines more thoroughly.  Officers have not said whether the ATMs contain any money.

Prince George’s County, Maryland has had several ATMs stolen within the last month. Investigators have not yet determined whether or not the ATMs inside the U-Haul truck are the same ones that were reported stolen.

