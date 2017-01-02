Police searching for high-risk missing teenager

Harper Yorka (Columbus Police)
Harper Yorka (Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a high-risk missing teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Harper Yorka left her home in Westgate Monday and was last known to be in the area of Broad Street and Georgesville Road. She was last seen wearing a mint green and gray Nike hoodie, jean shorts and no shoes. She may be wearing her hair up in a ponytail. She stands at 5’1″ and weighs between 135 and 140 pounds.

According to police, Yorka has multiple medical issues and is in need of attention. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.

