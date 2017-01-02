Search for missing 6-year-old continues

AURORA, CO (KUSA) The search continues for a 6-year-old boy who police say wandered away from his Aurora, Colorado home Saturday. He’s considered at-risk due to his age.

David Puckett was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“David is a good kid, ” said his mother Stephanie as she fought back tears. “The coat he was wearing is not that thick, with how cold it is I’m worried something really bad could happen to him. And if you guys can, please help me find him.”

He was wearing green camouflage pants a black shirt, tan coat and black and orange boots.

“At this time it appears that David left voluntarily,” said Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz. “We have no evidence at this point to suggest that he’s been abducted.”

As of now, Chief Metz says the case does not meet the qualifications for an Amber Alert to be issued. However police have issued 3 reverse notifications to about 27,000 residents within a 2.5 mile radius.

“If you hear this and David is at your home, know that he is not there with the permission of his family,” said Chief Metz. “Please call 911 immediately and let us know about that so we can get David returned.”