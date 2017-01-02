Twins born minutes apart but in different years

PHOENIX, AZ (WCMH) — Everett Shay was the first baby of 2017 at the Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. His brother Sawyer was the last baby born in 2016 at the hospital.

“Everett was a little bit more stubborn and so Everett wasn’t born until 12:01,” the twins’ dad Brandon Shay tells KPHO.

The family arrived at the hospital Saturday, and knew there was a chance for the unusual entrance to the world for the twins.

“As it was happening we were like oh, we had a little foreshadowing this could happen and it did,” says Brandon Shay.

Both boys were born at 37 weeks with the Sawyer being the largest at five pounds, five ounces. Everett weighed in at four pounds eight ounces.

The two boys will also get to meet their two big sisters at home, and will have a story that will last a lifetime.

“They are gonna be amazing, they already are, they’ve already left their a mark on this world,” Brandon Shay tells KPHO.