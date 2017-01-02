Two-alarm fire reported at apartment complex in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are on scene of a reported 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southeast Columbus.

At about 5:48am, Monday, firefighters were called to the 5600 block of Celtic Sea Lane on the report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found an apartment complex with flames coming from the building.

Residents in the apartment complex were instructed to evacuate while firefighters worked to contain the fire.

Firefighters say they are working to shut off a gas line, which is causing the fire.

