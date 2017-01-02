US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Joseph Bennett

Bennett is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.

Bennett is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Jeffrey Bryant

Bryant is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Bryant is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Jeffrey Green

Green is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for burglary.

Green is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has green eyes and blond hair.

Juanita Hanson

Hanson is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

Hanson is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.