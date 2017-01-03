1,600 without power in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — American Electric Power is reporting a large power outage in northeast Columbus after a car hit a utility pole.

Initially, more than 3,500 households were without power in the Huber Village, Northern Woods and Minerva Park areas. AEP crews rerouted power from another source to get more than half of the reported outages back in service. The outage is now affecting about 1,600 customers.

The cause of the outage was a car accident on Scottwood Road. Columbus Pollice say one person was treated for minor injuries after hitting a utility pole and that wires are still down in the area.

AEP says power should be restored completely by 11pm.

 

