Bengals CB Adam Jones arrested overnight in Cincinnati

WLWT Staff Published:
Adam Jones (Hamilton County Jail)
CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Bengals cornerback Adam Jones is in Hamilton County Jail on charges of misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, jail records show.

Jones was admitted to jail at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Jones was accused of assault in 2013 but found not guilty.

In 2015, he made headlines again when he was asked to leave the Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg, Ind. after police said he was acting “disorderly.” He was never charged.

And in 2007, Jones was accused of starting a brawl at a Las Vegas strip club by throwing money at dancers. Two people were shot in the brawl, and though Jones was not the gunman, the victims successfully sued him for $12.5 million for his alleged role.

 

