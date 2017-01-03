Blue Jackets look for 16th straight win; Lead Edmonton 2-1 in 2nd

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets are hoping to extend a franchise-record winning streak.

The Blue Jackets have won 15 consecutive games leading into Tuesday’s game against Edmonton.

The Blue Jackets matched the second-longest winning streak in league history, trailing Pittsburgh’s 17-game run in 1993. Their last loss was in overtime at Florida on Nov. 26, and their last defeat in regulation was Nov. 23 against Calgary. Twelve of the 15 straight wins by Columbus have been in regulation.

 

