Cause of thrift store warehouse fire remains under investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Arson investigators are searching for the cause of a large fire that destroyed a warehouse on the city’s west side late Monday night.

Columbus firefighters were called just before 10:30pm Monday, to the scene of 5640 West Broad Street, home of the Volunteers of America Thrift Store, on a report of a fire.

The fire was updated to a three-alarm fire as crews had the property surrounded. The store itself was not on fire, but the main warehouse that houses donated goods, like clothes and household items was a total loss.

A spokeswoman for Volunteers of America said the initial loss estimate is $450,000.

Heavy fog and water supply issues complicated the firefight.

Tuesday afternoon, investigators were looking at surveillance video from the property next door where a dumpster had been set on fire just hours earlier. Scott Hunter, the manager at Liberty Freight say he discovered the fire Monday afternoon. “I just came out there to throw some stuff away yesterday about three o’clock and it was still smoldering,” Hunter said.

Hunter says teenagers who live nearby regularly walk through the property.

Fire officials say a firewall dividing the 25 thousand square foot warehouse may have saved some things.

The donated items are sold in 7 Volunteers of America stores in the Columbus area. The income from the stores helps the agency provide human services programming for vulnerable and underserved members of the community.

Sandy Brooks says she regularly shops at the thrift stores looking for bargains. “It not only services working people,” Brooks said. I see homeless people in here, so that’s a shame.”

VOA spokeswoman Stephanie Aubill said the immediate impact of the fire will be a lack of inventory for the stores. “So not only does it affect that for people looking for an affordable solution by coming to the thrift stores but all the proceeds go back to our programs so that would have an effect on our bottom line,” Aubill said.