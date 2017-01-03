Family expecting video game for Christmas finds porn under the tree

WEST CHESTER, OH (WLWT) A West Chester, Ohio family is wondering how a pornographic film ended up inside the case of a children’s video game.

“On Christmas Day I was angry,” Krista Greider said. “I was very upset about it and now I’m just confused on how it happened.”

Greider says she bought the game at Target the week before Christmas and even had to have a store associate unlock a case to purchase it.

“Obviously this isn’t Target’s fault,” Greider said. “They didn’t manufacture it but I feel they as a distributor they should take some responsibility to get to the bottom of it so this doesn’t continue to happen.”

Greider’s daughter, Mackenzie Blankenship, 7, got the Nintendo Wii U console on Christmas Eve from her family. On Christmas morning she got the Nintendo Wii U game Splatoon as a gift from Santa.

Hours later, in the afternoon, Greider removed the plastic wrap so her daughter could open the case. The disc Mackenzie saw inside was not the game, but the DVD “Sensual Seductions 2.”

