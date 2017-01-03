Giant Eagle to close three Columbus area stores

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Giant Eagle announced Tuesday that it intends to close three Columbus-area stores.

The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain says the following stores will close on Saturday, March 4:

1000 East Dublin Granvill Road

777 Neil Avenue

Hilliard-Rome Road

The in-store pharmacies at the Hilliard-Rome Road and East Dublin-Granville Road stores will close on January 14.

“We thank our customers for their years of patronage at these locations, and invite them to visit us at our other area stores,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan. “Central Ohio, and Columbus specifically, are important communities for Giant Eagle, and we remain committed to supporting customers throughout the region for years to come.”

Giant Eagle has identified open positions at other area Giant Eagle locations for all of the approximately 200 Team Members who work in these four locations. The East Dublin-Granville Road Giant Eagle opened in 2001, and the Neil Avenue supermarket opened as a Giant Eagle in 2004. The Hilliard-Rome Road Giant Eagle and GetGo both opened in 2001.