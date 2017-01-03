Hilliard Bradley High School hacked, students’ information exposed

HILLIARD (WCMH) — Officials say students’ private information was exposed at Hilliard Bradley High School. Authorities say two students are to blame.

Court documents state that a student at Hilliard Bradley High School hacked into a school computer and stole other students’ login information.

In November, a staff member at Hilliard Bradley High School informed a school resource officer that a student hacked a school computer.

The student was able to capture the private information and sent it to a Google Drive account using a program placed on a computer in the high school’s media center,

According to an affidavit, school administrators investigated an incident in which a student gave a note to another student containing his name, address, student number, parents’ names and GPA.

During the investigation, the assistant principal discovered a text between the two students discussing the hack.

NBC 4 reached out to the Hilliard City Schools superintendent’s office for a comment. The district says they will not discuss the hack because it involves students and teachers. The Hilliard Police Department says the case is inactive.

 

