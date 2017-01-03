Man trapped in cargo hold on flight from Charlotte, NC to Dulles, VA

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — Airport employees in Dulles, Virginia had quite the surprise when a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina landed on Sunday.

According to WBTV, when employees opened the cargo hold of the United Airlines plane, they found a man stuck inside. The man told workers he was a baggage handler at the Charlotte airport and was trapped inside when the plane took off.

The incident set off a scramble to figure out if the man was who he said he was instead of a stowaway.

“We’re going to work it as a security incident until we can get some confirmation to who he is even though he’s in trade dress for a ramper in Charlotte,” radio traffic at Washington Dulles airport said. “The flight crew doesn’t remember seeing him or anything like that.”

United Airlines confirmed that one of their baggage handlers was stuck in the cargo hold of flight 6060 on Sunday. They also said he was found unharmed, despite the plane reaching an altitude of 27,000 feet and a speed of 470 miles per hour.

United Airlines said they are looking into how the he ended up trapped in the cargo hold.