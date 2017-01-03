Megyn Kelly reportedly leaving Fox News for NBC

By and Published:
FILE - In this May 5, 2016 file photo, Megyn Kelly poses for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 5, 2016 file photo, Megyn Kelly poses for a portrait in New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (WCMH/AP) — The New York Times is reporting Megyn Kelly is leaving the Fox News Network and joining NBC.

According to the New York Times, Kelly will host several shows on NBC, including her own daytime news program, and will be have a large part in the network’s political programming.

Kelly of course mixed it up several times with President-elect Donald Trump, including during one debate over his history of intemperate comments about women, foreshadowing a running campaign theme. Trump answered Kelly’s question about whether he was part of the “war on women” with a riff against political correctness.

The New York Times reports NBC will soon make an announcement on Kelly’s hiring.

