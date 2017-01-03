Olentangy Liberty remembers students lost after Lake Erie plane crash

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Tuesday we learned Olentangy Liberty High School lost two students in the plane that crashed over Lake Erie last week.

19-year-old Megan Casey graduated last year and Jack Fleming was a sophomore at the high school. The principal said both were outstanding and involved students.

When students come back to school after Christmas break Wednesday, the high school will have grief counselors on hand if students or staff need to talk. And, they’ll find blue ribbons in honor of the Fleming and Casey families in and around the high school.

Teachers and staff spent Tuesday making the blue ribbons, a way to remember and honor Fleming and Casey. Principal Bill Warfield calls them amazing kids.

“They were just two absolutely great kids, great students, we were extremely proud to have been a part of our community here,” said Principal Warfield.

He said Fleming excelled in the classroom.

“Jack was an AP student. He was a 4.0, he was extremely popular amongst his peers.”

Casey who graduated last year was studying nursing at the University of Wisconsin- Madison.

“Megan was a phenomenal student here as well.”

The Casey family released a statement Tuesday saying, “Our family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, and we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support, thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community.”

Wednesday, grief counselors will share the halls with students, ready to offer support.

“What we have to do is make sure we’re prepared to make sure if they do show up here and if they do need help and they do need assistance or if they need someone to talk to we can provide that for them,” said Principal Warfield.

He said the school is like a family and that they’ll all keep working together to help heal the pain.