OSU DB Gareon Conley to leave for NFL Draft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State junior defensive back Gareon Conley said Tuesday that he intends to declare for the NFL Draft.

Conley becomes the second Buckeye underclassman to declare for the draft.

In an Instagram post, Conley said:

Mannnnn it’s been a wonderful journey from recruiting to playing in the shoe. I feel like the past four years have really expanded and opened my mind and made me grow as a student an athlete and a man! It’s been an honor to play as a buckeye and a silver bullet and also to be apart of the great secondary this past year! I wanna thank everyone from family to friends to buckeye nation for all the love and support it’s a tremendous blessing to have played for yall.