OSU DB Gareon Conley to leave for NFL Draft

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State junior defensive back Gareon Conley said Tuesday that he intends to declare for the NFL Draft.
Conley becomes the second Buckeye underclassman to declare for the draft.
In an Instagram post, Conley said:
Mannnnn it's been a wonderful journey from recruiting to playing in the shoe. I feel like the past four years have really expanded and opened my mind and made me grow as a student an athlete and a man! It's been an honor to play as a buckeye and a silver bullet and also to be apart of the great secondary this past year! I wanna thank everyone from family to friends to buckeye nation for all the love and support it's a tremendous blessing to have played for yall. Most importantly I wanna thanks all my team mates who I was in the trenches with and through thick and thin I love y'all boys and y'all my brothas for life once a buckeye always a buckeye! I have decided to declare for the 2017 NFL draft. I wanna thank God cause I didn't earn any of this he blessed me and I took advantage of the blessings and I'm just glorifying him. Thanks again buckeye nation #HowSheGoneEat #BIA #silverbullets #tbc …💯