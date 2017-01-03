Police catch man wanted for questioning in chopping death

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) – Police have captured a man wanted for questioning in the homicide of a suburban Pittsburgh woman who died from a chop wound to the head and a stab wound to the neck.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 25-year-old Justin Bartlett was taken into custody in Fairmont, West Virginia, after a brief foot chase.

Police say they want to question Bartlett in the slaying of 63-year-old Linda McGinnis, who was found dead in her Brackenridge home on Saturday. She had been reported missing a day earlier when her parents said they hadn’t heard from her.

Authorities say they believe Bartlett was in possession of the victim’s car.

In 2014, Bartlett was sentenced to up to two years behind bars for breaking into a home and setting a cat on fire.