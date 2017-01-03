Police: Trooper killed with stolen gun that was traded for drugs

HESSTON, PA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania state trooper killed in Huntingdon County was fatally shot with a gun that had been stolen then traded for drugs, police said Tuesday.

Police said the Beretta .32 caliber semiautomatic handgun used to kill Trooper Landon Weaver was traced to a person in Huntingdon who didn’t know it was missing.

The gun owner’s son was interviewed, and police say he admitted he traded the gun to Jason Robison in exchange for five tablets of suboxone, a narcotic prescribed for the treatment of pain and pain reliever addiction.

Bradley McMullen, 28, of Huntingdon, is jailed on charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Weaver, 23, was killed after responding to a domestic complaint Friday night.

Robison, 32, was being investigated for violating a protective order when he told Weaver he didn’t want to go back to jail. An arrest warrant made public Tuesday says Robison’s mother saw him pull a gun from his pants and heard a shot before seeing Weaver fall face-down in the family’s home in Hesston.

Robison sent a text afterward to his son’s mother, apologizing and acknowledging he had shot the officer twice in the head, according to the warrant.

Police say Robison was tracked to an unoccupied mobile home nearby and was fatally shot by police Saturday after he refused orders and threatened other troopers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.