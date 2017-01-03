Reports: Charles Manson hospitalized for ‘serious’ illness

nbc4-iconassociated-press-logo By and Published: Updated:
charles-manson

BAKERSFIELD, CA (WCMH/AP) — One of the most famous convicts in history is in the hospital.

According to KCAL and the Los Angeles Times, 82-year-old Charles Manson was reportedly taken from prison to a Bakersfield, California hospital due to a serious illness. Officials have not disclosed exactly what his condition is.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton says privacy laws prohibit her form discussing an inmate’s medical situation.

Manson is serving nine life sentences after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit multiple murders. He was the leader of the notorious Manson Family, whose members committed the grizzly murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others. He has been denied parole 12 times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s