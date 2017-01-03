Reports: Charles Manson hospitalized for ‘serious’ illness

BAKERSFIELD, CA (WCMH/AP) — One of the most famous convicts in history is in the hospital.

According to KCAL and the Los Angeles Times, 82-year-old Charles Manson was reportedly taken from prison to a Bakersfield, California hospital due to a serious illness. Officials have not disclosed exactly what his condition is.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton says privacy laws prohibit her form discussing an inmate’s medical situation.

Manson is serving nine life sentences after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit multiple murders. He was the leader of the notorious Manson Family, whose members committed the grizzly murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others. He has been denied parole 12 times.

