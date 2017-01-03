Search resumes for plane carrying 6 that vanished in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie has resumed.

Tuesday marks the third straight day that conditions have allowed recovery teams to search the lake for a Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar shortly after takeoff Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport.

Cleveland heads the recovery effort with help from other agencies. The city said Monday that many of the 120 pieces of debris found so far are consistent with the type of aircraft that vanished. Only a bag found near a private harbor east of Cleveland has been confirmed as coming from the plane.

Megan Casey, 19, of Powell, Ohio, had been attending the Cleveland Cavaliers game with her father Brian, according to a statement from the University of Wisconson-Madison.

Megan Casey was a freshman at Wisconsin studying nursing.

John T. Fleming, chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting. His wife, Sue, their two teenage sons, Jack and Andrew, and two neighbors were also aboard.