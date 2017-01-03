Thousands catch Blue Jackets fever during historic winning streak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets won their 16th game in a row, prevailing 3-1 over the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night. The streak is the second longest in NHL history and has energized a fan base.

Dan Endrizzi just started attending games this season.

“The atmosphere is just so energetic,” he said. “The fans have been pumping up the team.”

More than 17,000 fans packed Nationwide Arena. The crowd was rowdy as more people jump on the bandwagon, joining longtime fans in the stands.

Gregg Harmon has had season tickets since the very beginning. He says this year has been a long time coming.

“It’s been a blast coming down here to the games,” he said. “I’m a day-one season ticket holder and I’ve been here through everything at this point. It’s been a blast coming down here so far this year.”

Other Blue Jackets supporters filled Arena District bars and restaurants. The R-Bar was hopping as the 5th Line watched the game.

Ouida Wheeler has also supported the franchise from the beginning. She explains, “It’s amazing. Even last year was not good. This is great. It’s so exciting.”

There is something for everyone to cheer about, Whether you’re a long-time fan who has seen this team mature on the ice or attending your very first hockey game.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will hit the ice to try and tie the NHL record for the longest win streak in history on Thursday night. They will play the Washington Capitals hoping to win their 17th in a row. If they win, the team will try and break the record at home against the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Tickets are still available.