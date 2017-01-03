Top Spots: Best gyms and fitness studios in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s a new year, which means a lot of people are trying to be healthier and get in shape. Whether you want to fit in your favorite pair of old jeans, run a half marathon or just feel better, the Columbus area has a wide selection of great gyms and fitness studios for you to choose from, including yoga and CrossFit and everything in between.

YMCA

There’s no need to feel down about joining the YMCA. In fact, the Central Ohio YMCA has several locations that are viewer favorites. With group classes and equipment plus healthy lifestyle classes, they have everything you need to start your fitness goals for 2017 off right.

TITLE Boxing Club

Cardio? Check. Stress reliever? Check. Makes you feel like you can take on anything? Check. If you’ve never tried kickboxing before, don’t worry. They have classes for all ages and skill levels. They combine no-hit kickboxing moves with cardio and toning exercises, so you’ll see results and never get bored.

Yoga on High

Maybe you’d like something a little more soothing. Yoga on High is one of the premier yoga studios in Ohio and offers something for everyone. Whether you want to increase flexibility, build strength or challenge yourself to an Ashtanga sequence, there are tons of classes for you to choose from.

The Fitness Loft

Want a holistic approach to fitness and use state-of-the-art facilities? Check out the Fitness Loft! With classes ranging from cycling, to Zumba, to Body Pump, to yoga, to Insanity, you might not even make it to the equipment, which integrates seamlessly with health apps like Fitbit, MyFitnessPal and more, making your fitness goals easier than ever to track.

The Spot Athletics

If you’re looking for a gym that gets the entire family involved, you’ll want to check out The Spot. The Spot was founded by a champion powerlifter and performance coach and requires all coaches to complete an intensive internship process and all staff to compete in a strength sport. There’s a program for everyone, ranging from adults, to athletes to young children.

Victory Fitness Center

Victory Fitness is a favorite among Columbus women looking for a non-intimidating atmosphere. The west side location has separate workout areas for men and women while the east side location is a women-only gym. Plus, you can go beyond feeling good physically and feel good mentally too, knowing that the establishment makes donations to charities both local and abroad.

CrossFit Clintonville

Always wanted to see what CrossFit was all about? CrossFit Clintonville is the place to find out. They have everything from CrossFit 101 to group classes to a high-energy competitive class. You can even drop in to the workout of the day for a free chance to see what CrossFit is all about.

Cycle614

Love cycling but don’t want to have to fight for a bike? Check out Cycle614. They make indoor cycling classes easy for your schedule and you can book your bike ahead of time. With classes like Rise and Ride, Empower Hour!, FriYAY Happy Hour and Sunday Funday, you’ll be sure to find a class that fits your hectic schedule and your fitness level.

LA Fitness

Don’t want to commit to one workout location? Need the reassurance that you can get your sweat on wherever you are? LA Fitness is the place for you. With nine locations around the Columbus metro area alone, you’re never far from your next workout. Plus, you can take advantage of state-of-the-art equipment, online tools to plan your fitness goals and take a variety of group classes.

Your home

Sometimes, it’s just too much to ask to get out the door earlier in the morning or make an extra stop on the way home just so you can work out. Maybe you’re worried about those monthly membership fees. Or maybe, you dread gym-timidation. Take the pressure off yourself and your schedule and work out at home! With entire YouTube channels dedicated to everything from yoga to CrossFit and everything in between, you don’t even have to buy fitness videos anymore. So grab your weights, resistance bands, indoor cycle, yoga mat or whatever it is you work out with and get your body moving from the comfort of your own home.