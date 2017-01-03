Upper Arlington woman celebrates 108th birthday

UPPER ARLINGTON (WCMH) — A Central Ohio woman got to hit a milestone very few people get to celebrate.

Carrie Rausch lives at Sunrise Senior Living, an assisted living community in Upper Arlington, and today she turned 108. She rang in the milestone surrounded by family and friends.

“Well, hi everybody. I guess I’m alive,” Rausch said.

Rausch has two children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She’s lived in Franklin County her entire life, and what a wonderful life it has been.

“You just have to have fun in your life,” Rausch said. “Enjoy every day — everything — and just know that you never missed anything.”

Rausch remained active throughout her life. She was an avid square dancer and even bowled well into her 90s. Her favorite activities right now are playing euchre and Uno.

What’s her secret to her longevity? It’s simple:

“Just love everybody, everything and enjoy your life. Just keep on trucking.”