Video shows sheriff’s deputy body slamming woman in custody

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN (WCMH) — An Indiana sheriff’s office is in the spotlight after video a deputy body slamming a woman in custody in June came to light.

The incident was caught on camera in the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Charlie McDaniel says his deputy did the right thing when he body slammed Kathi Plaskett, who was wearing handcuffs at the time. The force of the blow brought her to the ground.

The woman’s attorney says the deputy was out of line.

“I don’t see how anyone can say that’s okay,” Justin Mills, the woman’s lawyer, told WAVE.

Sheriff McDaniel has a different take.

He says the video shows Plaskett spitting in the deputy’s face, calling it felony “battery by bodily waste.” McDaniel maintains that his deputy was right to defend himself.

Mills says the trouble began before she was even in custody.

According to Plaskett’s arrest report, Deputy Breeding responded to a 911 call from a woman saying she was assaulted at a Marengo, Indiana home. When Breeding arrived, he found Plaskett. Her pants were on inside out and her face was red and swollen.

Breeding arrested Plaskett for trespassing, noting that the was drunk, after a man ordered her off her property.

“It’s strange to me that there was no medical treatment at all, no rape kit … nothing,” Mills said. He also said it was wrong for his client to spit on the deputy, but that the deputy did not respond appropriately when she did.

“The things that should happen for that is not being body slammed face-first while you’re handcuffed on a concrete floor,” Mills said.

Plaskett’s attorneys filed a claim indicating they will file a lawsuit asking for damages up to the amount of $700,000.