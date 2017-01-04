﻿Buckeye football program holds walk-on tryouts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Do you think you have what it takes to be an OSU football player? Now is your chance to prove it.

The Ohio State University Football team is holding walk-on tryouts Tuesday, January 10 at 3:30pm and January 12 at 6:30pm

Buckeye hopefuls will be asked to perform several drills, including:

20/40-yard dash

Cone drills

Bag drills

225 bench press

In order to be eligible, you must be a full-time student at The Ohio State University’s main campus. A 3.0 GPA is also encouraged.

Tryouts will be held at the Ernie Biggs Athletic Training Facility at 535 Irving Schottenstein Drive, Columbus, OH.

Want to be a Buckeye? Now's your chance. We're looking for the next great walk-ons at The Ohio State University! ⤵️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/a7YC5pHT6p — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 4, 2017