﻿Buckeye football program holds walk-on tryouts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Do you think you have what it takes to be an OSU football player? Now is your chance to prove it.
The Ohio State University Football team is holding walk-on tryouts Tuesday, January 10 at 3:30pm and January 12 at 6:30pm
Buckeye hopefuls will be asked to perform several drills, including:
- 20/40-yard dash
- Cone drills
- Bag drills
- 225 bench press
In order to be eligible, you must be a full-time student at The Ohio State University’s main campus. A 3.0 GPA is also encouraged.
Tryouts will be held at the Ernie Biggs Athletic Training Facility at 535 Irving Schottenstein Drive, Columbus, OH.