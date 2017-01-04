﻿Buckeye football program holds walk-on tryouts

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
buckeyes-run-out

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Do you think you have what it takes to be an OSU football player? Now is your chance to prove it.

The Ohio State University Football team is holding walk-on tryouts Tuesday, January 10 at 3:30pm and January 12 at 6:30pm

Buckeye hopefuls will be asked to perform several drills, including:

  • 20/40-yard dash
  • Cone drills
  • Bag drills
  • 225 bench press

In order to be eligible, you must be a full-time student at The Ohio State University’s main campus. A 3.0 GPA is also encouraged.

Tryouts will be held at the Ernie Biggs Athletic Training Facility at 535 Irving Schottenstein Drive, Columbus, OH.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s